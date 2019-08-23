Man Treks Out To Remote Russia To Hear The Elusive Moksha Language

Solid-state drives have plummeted in cost, and now even terabyte USB-C drives are surprisingly affordable. Boost your PS4's game storage, keep a backup drive with your laptop or stash all your favorite films on a drive for movie night.
Adolfo Benegas and Eric Bender vanished without a trace on Aconcagua's South Face in 1990. After 29 years of searching, Benegas' brother has found plane wreckage, stranded climbers, other remains and even a haunting. What he hasn't found are answers.
Working from remains discovered during archaeological excavations, sculptor and archaeologist Oscar Nilsson combines his two disciplines to reconstruct the faces of people who lived hundreds, thousands, and even tens of thousands of years ago.