Man Squeezes Into Kid's Helicopter Ride, Instantly Regrets It

In the wake of competitive moves by Facebook and Kickstarter and through the lead-up to the launch of the company's new creator plans, Digg spoke to Patreon users across creative disciplines and income levels to see what they think the platform's strengths and weaknesses are.
The Oars + Alps Wake Up Eye Stick helps you look like you slept 8 hours. It's made with caffeine to reduce dark circles and aloe to reduce under-eye bags. It's crafted with natural ingredients and is free of cruelty.
Listen, we love "Game of Thrones." We're extremely excited for the final two episodes. But we can't ignore that — much like the Winterfell Starbucks cup — some things this season feel a little bit phoned in in the plot department.
On a perfect summer day, a solo hiker went missing from a Cascade trail. A search ensued unlike anything the state of Washington has ever seen. Nine months later, the mystery has consumed the lives of thousands. Where did she go?