FINE MOTOR SKILLS ON SPEED

Artist So Very Carefully Carves A Birdcage Out Of A Pencil's Lead Tip

0 diggs
He uses a slightly larger-than-normal pencil, the bittiest chisel and precise attention to detail to create an astonishing piece of micro art.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
NOT HORSING AROUND

6 diggs huckmag.com
Eco activist Aniela Gottwald is working her way through the American wilderness to campaign for better environmental protection. But having battled hardship along the way, the 26-year-old has discovered a sense of resilience she didn't think possible.
REAL WORK HAPPENING IN REAL TIME

3 diggs theslot.jezebel.com
The current media narrative is of a movement that is oddly devoid of the people who make up the movement — immigrants themselves who for years have been the ones to, often quite literally, put their bodies on the line to end the deportation and criminalization of undocumented Americans.