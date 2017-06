Oh boy. A leaked tape reveals Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull mocking Trump over 'fake polls' and Russia. https://t.co/ntkys2OJPs pic.twitter.com/7E2zk5qq4a

Here's Leaked Audio Of Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull Mocking Donald Trump

In an off-the-record dinner with reporters this week Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull took the piss out of Donald Trump. Thankfully, 9 News political editor Laurie Oakes recorded the talk, and released the tape.