LELO is bringing about the first major condom innovation in the last 70 years with an internal hexagonal structure in HEX condoms. This new technology means: less slippage, less breakage and more pleasure. Find them at Walmart or Target, or use code DIGGHEX online now for 30% off.
Usually when you see a goal scored from midfield, it's a long, speculative ball that finds its way into the goal. Everton's Wayne Rooney knew exactly where this one was going the moment he lasered it towards West Ham's goal.
A system scheduling error has left thousands of American Airlines flights in December without scheduled pilots, the carrier's pilots union said as the airline heads into one of the busiest travel periods of the year.