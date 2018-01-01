CHRONICLING A LIFE CONVICTED

Netflix Announces The Premiere Date Of 'Making A Murderer' Season 2

0 diggs
You haven't heard the last from Steven Avery.
Netflix
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BOSS BABY, MEET DIRECT REPORT TODDLER

0 diggs melmagazine.com
I recently started a new job at a large advertising firm. The company is well known, and the position came with good benefits. There wasn't much of a learning curve in terms of role responsibilities, but then I was hit with the emotional sucker punch: a younger boss.