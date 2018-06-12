Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
STRONG IN THE TOOTH

8 diggs GQ
Dr. Dustin Cohen has a sneaker collection, and a lab coat that's more of a bomber jacket. He's also got a thriving Beverly Hills dental practice, where he turns regular old teeth into custom works of art. Because these days, there's no bigger flex than a big, beautiful smile.
WALKING MARRIAGES

0 diggs BBC
In the foothills of the Himalayas lies picture-perfect Lugu Lake, the home of the Mosuo people and the gateway to a mysterious land often dubbed "The Kingdom of Women."
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Here’s The Real Way To Calculate How Much House You Can Afford

10 diggs better.com
Better Mortgage has the only mortgage application process that is 100% online. That means you can get pre-approved in less than three minutes and have a realistic estimate of house much house you can afford. If only getting on ‘House Hunters’ was this easy.
VTO CAN GTFO

2 diggs Gizmodo
To reduce overhead but continue to sop up performance-based incentives from the local governments it operates in, Amazon has become increasingly reliant on a work scheduling scheme that often coerces workers into leaving their shifts early or turns them away at the door without notice.