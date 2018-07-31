This Obese Bear Has Overprepared For Hibernation

Taking a look back at the past 18 years and determining the 100 best episodes of TV since 2000 — the ones that stunned and entertained more than any others, and in turn made television what it is today.
The US Department of Agriculture divides the US into six major types of land. The data can’t be pinpointed to a city block — each square on the map represents 250,000 acres of land. But piecing the data together state-by-state can give a general sense of how US land is used.
Before they were separated at the southwest border, Ana Carolina Fernandes's 5-year-old son loved playing with the yellow, impish Minion characters from the "Despicable Me" movies. Now his favorite game is patting down and shackling "migrants" with plastic cuffs.