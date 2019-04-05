LONG STORY LONG

A Comic Short About One Man's Attempts To Raise Money For Charity

1 digg
There's always money in the lemonade stand — that is, unless, you're competing against a really adorable little girl across the street.
Almost Cool
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
HERE, TOO MUCH; THERE, TOO LITTLE

3 diggs VICE
90 percent of the world's morphine distribution goes to the richest 10 percent of its population. This is the world's other opioid crisis — the hidden epidemic of poor people forced to suffer and die in needless agony.
UNEMPLOYMENT AT 3.8%

1 digg CNBC
The March number was better than the 175,000 Dow Jones estimate and comes after a dismal February that had economists wondering whether the decade-old economic expansion was nearing an end. The unemployment rate met expectations.