GENIUS

A Blockbuster Store Has Popped Up In London And It's Only Renting Out One Movie

0 diggs
...and any customer that can dig up their old loyalty card is guaranteed a free copy of the film.
Newsflare via VideoElephant
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
READ ALL

2 diggs twobithistory.org
There are two stories here. The first is a story about a vision of the web's future that never quite came to fruition. The second is a story about how a collaborative effort to improve a popular standard devolved into one of the most contentious forks in the history of open-source software development.
HORROR MOVIE MAD LIBS:

4 diggs
A mother complained to local government officials that she and her children had been plagued by the music over *several months.* It was determined that a neighboring property had put in place a very untraditional thief-deterrence system that was being accidentally triggered by spiders.