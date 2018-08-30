How 'LOL' Went From Meaning Something Was Truly Funny To Meaning... Almost Nothing

Improving website experiences is a tricky thing, but it doesn't need to be. Hotjar is a fast and visual way to understand your users and everything your team needs to get "in-the-moment" visual feedback. That way you can uncover insights, make the right decisions and ultimately improve your users' experience.
"Even as someone who has spent more than 40 years thinking about vegetation change looking into the past... it is really hard for me to wrap my mind around the magnitude of change we're talking about."