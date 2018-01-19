LITTLE LEAGUE

This Crew Of Little Kids Speculating About The NFL Playoffs Is Painfully Cute

5 diggs
Honestly, this doesn't sound that far off from many of the grown-up conversations we hear about sports. Just hit those buzzwords hard and you're golden.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals