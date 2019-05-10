SMASH-AND-SOMMELIER

Woman Rams Her Car Into A Liquor Store Before Carefully Selecting The Right Bottle

1 digg
This Polish 54-year-old was eventually charged with criminal damage and burglary.
Polish Police via Storyful
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE CASE FOR EMILIA BASSANO

1 digg The Atlantic
The controversy, almost as old as the works themselves, has yet to surface a compelling alternative to the man buried in Stratford. Perhaps that's because, until recently, no one was looking in the right place.
None
WITH DELL SMALL BUSINESS ǀ SPONSORED

Get Up To 45% Off Dell's Business PCs — Plus, Free Shipping

1 digg dell.com
It’s Small Business Month. What’s that mean? Dell is taking up to 45% off plus a free 1TB Seagate external HD on select product, so, whether you need a notebook for yourself, a workstation for your small business or a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet as a gift, Dell has what you need.