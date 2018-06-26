Heron Makes The Unfortunate Mistake Of Landing In A Zoo's Lion Enclosure

The hamburgers at Ollie's Trolley are among the best in the world. With all that flavor, why aren't there Trolleys all over the South — all over the nation, even? Maybe the world wasn't ready for a guy like Ollie Gleichenhaus.
An attempt to freshen up the 16th-century polychrome statue has left St. George with a rosy pink face and a bold, red-and-gray suit of armor. The restoration is believed to have been carried out by a handicrafts teacher at the request of the parish authorities of the Church of St. Michael.
Slack integrates with the apps and services you already use every day. Pipe in performance data, support tickets, budget approvals, code reviews, sales leads, bug reports, press mentions — it all flows into the stream of conversation.