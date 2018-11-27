Lion Finds Itself Cornered By Hyenas, Desperately Tries To Call In Backup

We said many years and years of boring bench science remain before anyone could even think about putting it near a woman’s uterus. Well, we might have been wrong. Permission to push the panic button granted.
It has been years since the only openly gay men's professional basketball player stepped onto an NBA court for the last time. And if you're looking for a clue as to why, take a controversy that popped up over the weekend involving Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard.
Generally, men and women who scored higher on extraversion — being talkative, assertive and energetic — had more partners and more sexual frequency, as well as those with higher scores on agreeableness, emotional stability and conscientiousness.
When it comes to feeding the voracious American appetite for firearms, overseas gun makers have not only borrowed US icons — they've taken substantial market share once held almost exclusively by American manufacturers.