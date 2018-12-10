Young Lion Finds Himself Encircled By Hungry Buffalo With Nowhere To Escape

Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you'll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you're checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you'll have one extra view to make sure everything's a-okay.
He leads a generation of obsessive, professional gamers who dominate YouTube and Twitch and reside in the commercial capital of the modern internet. And so his stardom now amounts to a long-term concern — for Ninja himself, for his fellow streamers and for the web-tech giants who monetize the newest form of arts, sports and celebrity.
Ah, Fyre Festival — the train wreck of a concert festival that set the internet alight, as a bunch of wannabe-elite influencers and bros with rich parents found themselves stuck on a Bahamian island with next to no shelter and only cheese sandwiches for sustenance.