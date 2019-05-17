HOW THE 'LOST' REBOOT BEGINS

Lightning Strike Hits Plane Smack Dab On The Nose

Planes are extremely well-prepared for lightning strikes, which happen to them a lot — but rarely do those strikes get caught on camera so clearly.
Here's what happens when lightning strikes a plan
