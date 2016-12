TOY ON TOY ACTION The World's Most Sophisticated Rubik's Cubing Robot Is Built From LEGO

All kinds of robots, LEGO-built and otherwise, have been designed to solve the standard 3x3 Rubik's cube. This creation, the MultiCuber 999, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest Rubik's cube solved by a robot — this thing eats 9x9 cubes for breakfast.