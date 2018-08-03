CUT TO PIECES

This Stop Motion Short About A Carpentry Project Uses Legos To Stunning Effect

1 digg
We can't imagine the time that went into this outstanding labor of love.
BrickBrosProductions
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SPEED WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

How To Get Ridiculously Fast Internet AND $200

23 diggs
Fios' 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they'll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
BUILT TO LAST

3 diggs archdaily.com
Whether they’re cottages, grand mansions, fortresses or churches, these historic sites offer us a glimpse into the early days of the regions. They help us to understand what brought early inhabitants to the state – and what their lives might have been like.
ONE MAN, EVERY TRAILER

10 diggs
You've never seen his face, but you'd know those booming bass tones anywhere. With over 100 movie trailers under his belt, Redd Pepper is the voice behind all your favorite blockbuster hits.