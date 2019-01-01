THE POOL CLEANER'S WORST NIGHTMARE

Backyard Scientist Pours Lava In His Pool, Just To See What Happens

God bless the Backyard Scientist and his parents, who are somehow chill with all the stuff he does to their home.
TheBackyardScientist
