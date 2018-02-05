SPOILERS, OBVIOUSLY

Someone Put The 'Dirty Dancing' Song Over The 'Last Jedi' Throne Room Scene, And... It's Kind Of Perfect?

Listen, we're not saying Rian Johnson choreographed the throne room fight to "The Time Of My Life," but what if he did?
