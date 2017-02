DIVE IN TO MEET THE 'WARRIORS OF VIRTUE' California's Eye-Catching 'Glory Hole' Spillway Opens Up For The First Time In Nearly A Decade

Lake Berryessa's curiously named spillway is not some spiraling portal to another dimension (to our knowledge) but is instead a giant water funnel that gets rid of excess water that could cause flooding. As California has been experiencing drought, this is the first time in nearly ten years that it has opened up.