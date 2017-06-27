WELL THAT'S EMBARRASSING

Lacrosse Goalie Stops Paying Attention, Gets Scored On By The Other Goalie

Atlanta goalie Adam Ghitelman will never live this down, but the accuracy of Denver goalie Jack Kelly's full-field heave shouldn't be ignored.
Lax Sports Network via Deadspin
