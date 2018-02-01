MEAT 2.0

Here's How Scientists Are Growing Meat In Laboratories

2 diggs
How scientists are overcoming the "ick factor" of lab-grown meat cell by cell.
WIRED
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SLEEP WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Casper Upgraded Their Mattress And It’s Awesome

3 diggs casper.com
Casper took their acclaimed mattress and made it better by adding proprietary foam technology that contours to your body for pressure-relieving support where you need it most. Get $125 off any $1,250 purchase and $200 off any $2,000 purchase with the promo codes PREZ125 or PREZ200 now through February 20.