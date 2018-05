The dominance here is stupefying. @KronoviRL took this ball to the exact right spot to slip a shot through the two enclosing defenders. Such a masterful play. pic.twitter.com/SL77jta6yt

DRIVING IT IN Well, Here's A Subtly Insane 'Rocket League' Goal

Polish player Kronovi does what would be the soccer equivalent of passing the ball to yourself, teleporting to the spot where it will eventually land and then booting it into the back of the net — all while threading this between two defenders.