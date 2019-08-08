Kristen Bell Commits To The Hot Ones Challenge

Recycling is broken. The oceans are trashed. As the plastics crisis spirals out of control, an unlikely collection of executives and environmentalists set sail for the North Atlantic Gyre in a desperate attempt to find common ground.
Starring in TV shows like "A Different World" and movies like "Jingle All The Way," Sinbad was one of the most visible comedians in America throughout the 1990s. Then, he seemingly vanished. It turns out there are several factors for why he disappeared from the pop culture landscape.
The top voting machine company in the country insists that its election systems are never connected to the internet. But researchers found 35 of the systems have been connected to the internet for months and possibly years, including in some swing states.