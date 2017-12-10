If you have a credit card, chances are you aren’t getting all of the benefits. Sift detects everything you buy automatically, figures out the available price drops and protections for each purchase, and automatically makes claims on your behalf -- unlocking thousands of dollars’ worth of savings!
Last December, internet cartoonist Branson Reese made a pact to release a new comic every day at midnight, no matter what. One year later, he has done that, which is pretty cool. The only catch is his art is really freaking strange, and we mean that in the best way possible.