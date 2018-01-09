Jimmy Kimmel Runs Through Donald Trump's Particularly Batshit Week

In what's become a familiar ritual whenever the president says something racist or otherwise offensive, politicians from both parties have issued statements condemning his words. Well, except Steve King, who defended Trump's latest comments.
In farmhouses on the outskirts of Berlin in 1944, bottles clang and workers fill glass bottles of what was likely a cloudy, brownish liquid. This is one of Coca-Cola’s makeshift bottling operations, and they are making Nazi Germany’s signature beverage. Even during war, Germans want their Fanta.
At the beginning of high school in South Korea, Kim Jung Eun sat down at her desk and waited for roll call. But when the teacher got to her name on the list, he made the same, unoriginal joke that people with Kim's name often hear.
Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: It's normal that all breakups are a bummer, we're still discovering new stuff about water and why you're still getting robocalls.