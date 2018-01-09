WE'RE... TIRED

Jimmy Kimmel Runs Through Donald Trump's Particularly Batshit Week

The actual president of the actual United States referred to Haiti and African nations as "shithole" countries.
Privacy Hack: Virtual Cards That Deactivate Instantly If Stolen

Privacy is a tool that lets you make a virtual card every time you need to enter your credit card online. So you don't have to worry about credit card fraud. It's free to use and right now you can get $5 off PrivateInternetAccess's VPN when you pay with Privacy.
THE MOST UNEXPECTED 'SECRET NAZI HISTORY'

In farmhouses on the outskirts of Berlin in 1944, bottles clang and workers fill glass bottles of what was likely a cloudy, brownish liquid. This is one of Coca-Cola’s makeshift bottling operations, and they are making Nazi Germany’s signature beverage. Even during war, Germans want their Fanta.

