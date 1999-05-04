Kids Watch 'Ghostbusters' For The First Time, And They Have Many Thoughts

Since the first trailer dropped, swathes of fans have gone from hating the movie's "realistic" CGI Pokémon to loving them. Question is, will viewers find more to love than their favorite monsters? Here's what the reviews say.
Fulton & Roark practically invented solid cologne--the premium alternative to traditional sprays. Now you can try all 8 fragrances for just $16. Plus, each sample pack comes with a $16 credit for your next purchase.
Rescue workers were able to rappel down the inside of the volcano, where they found the man on a ledge 70 feet below the rim. They attached the man to a stretcher and airlifted him out of the crater, with the help of a military helicopter.