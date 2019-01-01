POLARIZING

Kids Try Vegan Food And Have Strong Opinions

0 diggs
Vegan food can be delicious — but let's be straight up here: vegan bacon is absolutely nothing like real bacon and anyone who says otherwise is lying.
REACT
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BE STRAIGHT WITH US

3 diggs thecut.com
Hunching over (the computer, usually) puts a painful strain on our shoulders and backs, it keeps us from breathing as deeply as we could, and it puts "stress on the ligaments holding the joints of the spine together." Plus it makes us look like the lady who gave Sleeping Beauty a poison apple.