On "Good Morning Britain," Morgan made an attempt to embarrass an reality TV star by asking her, "Do you know Pythagoras' theorem to the nearest 5 decimal places?" Piers, our good man, we don't think that means what you think it means...
Burrow makes incredibly comfortable couches (American made, ethically sourced) that are shockingly easy to set up and even more surprisingly affordable. They ship straight to your door and come with a free 30-day trial and free shipping.
"Using the power of advanced, real-time graphic renderings and visual effects . . . TWC is pioneering new methods of broadcast presentation for real-time immersive storytelling," the company explained. But what does that really mean?
Of course, Google is only curating these online images according to relevance — humans are the ones who have attached such meanings to them through tags, captions, and accompanying text. But is it okay for Google to consign innocent and sometimes unknowing people to become exemplars of a stereotype?