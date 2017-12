GOOD PEOPLE ARE OUT THERE Classmates Compliment Boy On His Shoes For Months, Boy Buys Both Of Them Their Own Pair For Christmas

"Every time I go to lunch these two would always point at my shoes. I asked, 'You like these?' they both nodded their head saying, 'yes.' So I promised them I would get them a pair. I worked hard that week and was able to buy both pairs. I surprised them at lunch today and now we all have matching shoes."