IT: ORIGINS

Kid Smears Lipstick All Over Face, Laughs Hysterically When Caught By Mother

0 diggs
If there are any make-up artists watching, we think this young one has some serious chops that might be perfect for your next scary movie.
STORYTRENDER
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BANKS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Switching To This Bank Will Save You An Average Of $240 A Year

4 diggs radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is flipping over the proverbial couch cushions to find you extra money each month. From ATM rebates, cash back rewards and healthy interest rates, Radius Bank customers earn an average of $20 each month, without you having to lift a finger.
THE WORM IN THE APPLE

1 digg The Verge
On Wednesday, Apple announced its new iPhones, curiously giving the cheaper and more colorful iPhone XR a ship date of over a month after the more luxe iPhone XS and XS Max models become available next Friday. Why didn't Apple release all three phones at once?
'BUT THE REAL TWIST COMES DOWN TO BLOOD'

4 diggs beltmag.com
Two hundred years ago, when the spring floods would recede from the banks of the Grand River, where present-day Grand Rapids goes about its daily urban bustle, the first objects to re-emerge from the waters were the rounded peaks of three dozen unnatural mounds.