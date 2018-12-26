Are We Bad People For Finding This New Driver Crashing Into His Garage Door So Funny?

The internet's all abuzz about "Bandersnatch," the new "Netflix Interactive Film." Does it actually do anything novel, or does it feel like a cheesy video game from the '90s with higher production values?
Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you'll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you're checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you'll have one extra view to make sure everything's a-okay.
A new data analysis by ProPublica and the Urban Institute shows more than half of older US workers are pushed out of longtime jobs before they choose to retire, suffering financial damage that is often irreversible.
When you're a massive tech geek, an investor who wants to know what's coming in the years ahead — and you're also in the middle of a home remodel that's put you on an additional spending spree — you're going to buy a lot of gadgets.
"It seems like they've built essentially a side-friction roller coaster, minus the coasting part," said Nick Weisenberger, an automotive engineer who co-manages Coaster101, a roller coaster news and appreciation site. "That's old-school."