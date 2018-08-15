A SLOW-MOTION FAILURE

This Is... Not How You Get Out Of A Kayak

3 diggs
But at least this guy provided some solid entertainment for the kind bystanders who filmed his ordeal.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals