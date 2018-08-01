THE WORLD IS SO VERY BIG, WE SO VERY SMALL

Awesome Footage Of Andrzej Bargiel Becoming The First Person Ever To Descend K2 On Skis

The Polish ski mountaineer accomplishes a jaw-dropping milestone for all of freeskiing.
Red Bull
