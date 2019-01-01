Don't Jump On Thin Ice, Even If Your Brother Tells You To

Over the past decade, Fetlife.com has amassed a community of over 7 million people with a seemingly simple mission: a place for folks to talk about their sexual desires in an open, healthy environment online. And that, for better or worse, comes down to one man: John Baku.
For more than a half-century, Desposito's Seafood Restaurant has served the best boiled shrimp on the Wilmington River. Simple Southern fish shacks — food for coastal families, cooked and caught by coastal families — are disappearing throughout the region. And Desposito's may be soon to follow.
The sooner you unsnarl the tangled-up yarn ball of your lives, the sooner you can get on with yours — or so the conventional wisdom goes. Dating columnists certainly wouldn't advise, for instance, continuing to share a 600-square-foot apartment for several months with the person who's just dumped you.