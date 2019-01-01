WE'RE EXTREMELY JEALOUS

Playing 'Mario Kart' On A Stadium Jumbotron Looks Crazy Fun

A news helicopter flying by Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, noticed that someone in the stadium was playing "Mario Kart" on the big BIG screen.
