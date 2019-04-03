Kristen Stewart Pretends To Be A Made Up Literary Persona In 'J.T. Leroy'

Although salt is abundant here on Earth, it still requires extraction from stone deposits or salty waters. The process of mining that salt can produce interesting landscapes, including deep, stable caverns, multicolored pools of water and geometric carvings.
We know that most public transportation maps are meant to be schematic illustrations rather than geographically truthful renderings, but that doesn't mean we aren't in awe when we see comparisons like this.
Gavin and Dan of the Slow Mo Guys YouTube channel team up with professional firefighters to capture the dangerous phenomenon in which a compartment on fire with little or no ventilation is suddenly flooded with oxygen.