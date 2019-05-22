I was living in Newport Beach, California, kinda just — trying to figure life out. My buddy Tyler calls me up out of the clear blue, and he's like, "Hey dude, you wanna do the most epic road trip ever?"
The Operation Teapot Apple-2 Test in Nevada was conducted to test the effects of a blast on various building styles. Using the DeOldify deep learning software, YouTuber Aishou colorized the black-and-white footage of the test.
After four decades, Star Wars is drawing to its epic conclusion. Lev Grossman goes behind the scenes with director J.J. Abrams and the cast for the inside scoop on "The Rise of Skywalker." With exclusive photographs by Annie Leibovitz.
When the Jehovah's Witnesses moved out of Brooklyn Heights over the past few years, cashing in on their now-valuable properties and moving upstate, they left behind a collection of buildings that had been their headquarters for over a century.
A police officer in Midland, Texas was responding to an emergency call when he got stuck waiting for a train to pass. Unbeknownst to the cop, another train was approaching from the opposite direction. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.