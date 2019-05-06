John Oliver Explains Why Lethal Injections Aren't Actually Safer Or More Humane Than The Electric Chair

Humans are transforming Earth’s natural landscapes so dramatically that as many as one million plant and animal species are now at risk of extinction, posing a dire threat to ecosystems that people all over the world depend on for their survival.
For more than 30 years, the area around Reserve, Louisiana has been known to many of its residents as "Cancer Alley". That designation stems from the toxic pollution that is belched out from chemical plants along the serpentine squiggles of the lower Mississippi River.