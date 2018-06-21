Kimmel Interviews The Girl Who Garnered Viral Fame For Getting Her Head Stuck In The Tailpipe Of A Truck

Police say the suspect was accused of breaking into his girlfriend's home, armed with a shotgun. He refused orders to surrender when police arrived at the scene. Foster, an 18-month-old German Shepherd, latched onto the gun and ripped it from his hands.
Burrow makes incredibly comfortable couches (American made, ethically sourced) that are shockingly easy to set up and even more surprisingly affordable. They ship straight to your door and come with a free 30-day trial and free shipping.
"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade suggests that it's okay for President Trump to forcibly separate children from their parents at the border because "it's not like he’s doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas."
In almost every classroom in America are maps that encourage students to consider the vast world that surrounds them. Why are people so afraid of what will happen if young people are inspired to think through their own identity?