Jimmy Kimmel Sent A Correspondent To A Roy Moore Rally, And It's Quite Something

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Applebee's introduces the $1 Long Island Iced Tea, Britain loves the sandwich and the NFL is doomed.
A plea hearing has been scheduled for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a press release issued by the special counsel's office. Flynn is expected to plead guilty to lying to the FBI.
Del Toro's latest outing is a sci-fi movie, a Cold War film and a love story all at once. Does it all come together in the end, or is this ambitious concoction of genres a bit too fishy? Here's what the reviews say.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe — an overlapping world of movies, TV shows, and the licensing that goes with them — has changed the way that Hollywood approaches storytelling. Does the industry know what it's getting into?