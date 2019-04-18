THIS IS WHAT SKILL LOOKS LIKE

Jet Skier Effortlessly Swerves Through Tight Utah Canyons At High Speed

2 diggs
This footage sits somewhere between relaxing and gnarly, a rare and magical space.
Christian Yellott via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DRINKING THROUGH THE MOTIONS

0 diggs southwestreview.com
Falsa Boda, literally "fake wedding," is a touring event put on by the production company Trineo Creativo, headquartered in La Plata, a suburb of Buenos Aires. At each event, usually held at an upscale hotel, hired actors play the roles of bride, groom, witness, and priest.
TWO YEARS LATER...

7 diggs
When Trump learned that Mueller had been appointed, his initial reaction was "Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I'm f***ed."
COUPLES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Master Your Money As A Couple — For Free — With Zeta

1 digg askzeta.com
Zeta is a free tool that takes over the money chores in your relationship so you don't have to. Use it to track your spending, bills, net worth, and goals - both individually and as a couple.
WHO IS JOHN FRUM?

10 diggs topic.com
One day in 1900 or 1940, or at some point in between, a man whose name was John Frum — although he might not have been a man, and his name might not have been John Frum — arrived on Tanna island, in an archipelago that was then called the New Hebrides but is now called the Republic of Vanuatu.