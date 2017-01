Allow Jeopardy! to help you discover the meme-ing of life #TodayOnJ ! pic.twitter.com/04NL9UyLZN

TREBEK, DAB We Really Hope These 'Jeopardy!' Meme Categories Are Real

Last night at 9:26 pm, the "Jeopardy!" Twitter account posted a video of some upcoming categories. If you frequent the internet you may recognize them.