Jeff Goldblum Goes, Well, Full-On Jeff Goldblum While Chomping Down On Hot Wings

Following the lead of the "Unfriended" movies, this debut film from writer-director Aneesh Chaganty uses the web and FaceTime windows to take a crack at the thriller genre. Here's what the reviews have to say.
With Jon Krasinski starring in "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," it was only a matter of time before someone mashed up the spy thriller with scenes from "The Office." Thankfully, that someone was Funny Or Die, and the result is pretty damn hilarious.
We know when the next iPhone event will take place (September 12, 10:00 a.m. PDT), and we know that it'll introduce some new iPhones (bigger, more colorful). But what we don't know, is what the deal is with this circle.
When the Great Depression put Plennie Wingo's bustling Abilene cafe out of business, he tried to find fame, fortune, and a sense of meaning the only way he knew how: by embarking on an audacious trip around the world on foot. In reverse.