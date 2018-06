JUST A COUPLE OF JOKERS Jared Leto And Jimmy Fallon Have Just 30 Seconds To Do A Bunch Of Dumb Stuff

Before he was an Oscar-winning actor, Jared Leto made his name as the frontman for the band 30 Seconds to Mars. And if his band alter ego can get to the red planet in 30 seconds, he can certainly get a cookie from his forehead into his mouth in that same timespan.