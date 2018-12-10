What Happens When You Dunk A Negative-321-Degree Ice Ball Into Water

Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you'll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you're checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you'll have one extra view to make sure everything's a-okay.
If this mysterious glacier were to "go bad" — glaciologist-speak for the process by which a glacier breaks down into icebergs and eventually collapses into the ocean — it might be more than a scientific curiosity. Indeed, it might be the kind of event that changes the course of civilization.
This is what happens when a Christmas movie plot unfolds in North Idaho: It's a story that involves armed "patriots," secret recordings, Fox News, claims of anti-Christian bigotry, reports of vandalism, a lawsuit, a countersuit, depositions and even — a la "Miracle on 34th Street" — Santa Claus on the witness stand.