THE POOR BUREAUCRATS CHARGED WITH THIS

This Small Island Regularly Flip Flops Which Country It Belongs To

1 digg
Half the year it belongs to France, half the year it belongs to Spain, borders are imagined and nothing is real.
Half As Interesting
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MUST NOT ALWAYS BE DOWN BY THE RIVER

6 diggs Jalopnik
I realized that vanhood is a bit more complex than many people realize, starting with the fact that there are two primary subdivisions of vans, vans that are vans by design and vans that are vans by job.