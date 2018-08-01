Guy Hacks An Old iPhone So That It Has Wireless Charging

There's an academic term for one-sided, media-enabled relationships: parasocial relationships. Video essayist Shannon Strucci is helping spread it to an online audience that desperately needs the language.
Last month, John "Papa John" Schnatter resigned as chairman of the board from the pizza chain he founded after it was revealed that he had used a racial slur in a conference call back in May. So today, he launched a website to defend himself.
monday.com is a team management platform designed to connect people to processes while creating transparency. monday.com is used by over 35,000 teams in 140 countries and facilitates a more efficient and intuitive way to manage communication, workflows and entire operations on a platform your team will actually enjoy using.
Down in deep-red Texas, a fresh-faced liberal named Beto O'Rourke has a shot at beating Ted Cruz. But huge as that would be, the race has grander implications: It helps explain all the giddy hopes and secret fears of Democrats everywhere.